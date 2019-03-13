Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
ERIC MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC D. MYERS


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ERIC D. MYERS Obituary
Eric D. Myers

age 36, of Jackson Twp., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He formerly was an addiction counselor at Wilson Hall, guiding and helping fellow addicts toward healing and recovery. Let us all remember Eric's compassion and love by treasuring our loved ones. He loved his dogs and had rescued Chloe and Mac.

Eric is survived by his mother, Carol (Thellman) Burger and her companion, Jack L. Diehl; Aunt, Laurie and Uncle, Wendell Skelley; and cousins: Amanda Soper, Carrie Babcock and Alex Skelley. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick V. Brandenburg; and grandmother, Elizabeth Thellman.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon 44646. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Cal Hamblin officiating. Entombment followed the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Eric had fought the fight for

20 years and had recently had three years of sobriety. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crisis Intervention, Wilson Hall or any addiction recovery program. Condolences to the

family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -

Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
