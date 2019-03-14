|
Eric D. Myers
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Heitger
Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon 44646.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Cal Hamblin officiating. Entombment followed the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Eric had fought the fight for 20 years and had recently had three years of sobriety. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crisis Intervention, Wilson Hall or any addiction recovery program. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019