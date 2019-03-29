|
Eric James Briggs
49, of North Canton passed away on March 23, 2019. Eric worked for 15 years as a Surgical Assistant at Aultman Hospital. He will be remembered for his tender heart, compassionate care, brilliant mind and sense of
humor.
He leaves behind his beloved dog, Buddy James, his extended family and friends and his Aultman Hospital family. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at a later date.
"Each one of us here today will at one time in our lives look upon a loved one who is in need and ask the same question: We are willing to help, Lord, but what, if anything, is needed? For it is true we can seldom help those closest to us. Either we don't know what part of ourselves to give or, more often than not, the part we have to give is not wanted. And so it is those we live with and should know who elude us. But we can still love them - we can love completely without complete understanding." Norman Maclean
Loved completely. Missed immensely.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019