Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel C.M.E.
1903 2nd St. N.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel C.M.E.
1903 2nd St. N.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC FONTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC JERROY FONTES Sr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIC JERROY FONTES Sr. Obituary
Eric Jerroy Fontes, Sr.

was born in Canton, Ohio on March 22, 1955 to the late Isadore "Pete" Fontes and the late Jacqueline Nadine Fontes.

He left his earthly vessel to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Eric was a loving down to

earth family man of integrity, principles and values and was respected, cherished and loved by all who knew him.

Funeral service will be at

12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bethel C.M.E., 1903 2nd St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44704, with Pastor

Sherman Martin, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The

family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.