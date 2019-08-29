|
|
Eric Jerroy Fontes, Sr.
was born in Canton, Ohio on March 22, 1955 to the late Isadore "Pete" Fontes and the late Jacqueline Nadine Fontes.
He left his earthly vessel to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Eric was a loving down to
earth family man of integrity, principles and values and was respected, cherished and loved by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be at
12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bethel C.M.E., 1903 2nd St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44704, with Pastor
Sherman Martin, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The
family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019