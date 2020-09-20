Eric Lee Flinn
62, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020. Eric was born in Akron Ohio and grew up in Canton. After graduating from GlenOak High school in 1976, he attended Ohio University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. There he met his loving wife Betsy -of 35 years. He also served in the US Navy. Eric and Beth served the military as civilian contractors for many years at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Eric and Beth lived and worked in Cuba for the past 12 years after which they retired in 2019 and moved back "home" to Canton.
Eric is survived by the love of his life Elizabeth "Beth" (Omicinski), his daughter Samantha, loving mother and father, Mary Ann Flinn and Darryl Flinn, his younger sister Leslie (Puttmann) and younger brother Charles Flinn.
Eric was a creative, self-made chef and a lover of barbershop quartet music and had been a long time member of Canton's Hall of Fame Men's chorus. His quick wit and quirky sense of humor will be missed by many including many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours and a private family service will be held. Donations may be made in Eric's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
