Eric N. Ziler
61, died suddenly Friday, January 3, 2020, at Batesville Medical Center, Mississippi. He was born in Canton, Ohio January 10, 1958, to the late E. Neil Ziler and the former Thelma Fugate. Eric was a 1976 graduate of Lincoln High School. He went to Superior Truck driving school here. In 1991 Eric left the Canton area. He lived his final days in Memphis, Tennessee. He loved music and working on cars. His last job was at Love's Truck stop in Batesville.
He is survived by his sister, Debra Ann Smith; a nephew in Tucson, Arizona; and a niece in Dayton.
Funeral arrangements were at Sebrell Funeral home, Ridgeland, MS.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020