Eric S. RussellAge 42, of Canton, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born April 26, 1978 in Alliance to Kathy (Sturms) Russell of Minerva and the late Sam Russell. In his spare time, Eric loved to go fishing and spend time with his daughter. He enjoyed being around friends and family the most.In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Brittany Russell of Canton; brother, Brian Sturms of Canton; half-brother, Sam (Katie) Russell of Cuyahoga Falls; half-sister, Jennifer Russell of Canton and a niece, Hannah Sturms of Kettering.Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 30th at 7:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Steve Russell officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register atGotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home330-868-4900