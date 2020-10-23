1/1
Eric S. Russell
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
Eric S. Russell

Age 42, of Canton, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born April 26, 1978 in Alliance to Kathy (Sturms) Russell of Minerva and the late Sam Russell. In his spare time, Eric loved to go fishing and spend time with his daughter. He enjoyed being around friends and family the most.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Brittany Russell of Canton; brother, Brian Sturms of Canton; half-brother, Sam (Katie) Russell of Cuyahoga Falls; half-sister, Jennifer Russell of Canton and a niece, Hannah Sturms of Kettering.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 30th at 7:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Steve Russell officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Forever I will remember our childhood friendship, Rest easy my friend.
Linda Abbott
Friend
October 22, 2020
Hannah, I am so sorry to read the loss of your uncle. Love Aunt Debbie.
Debbie Duffy
