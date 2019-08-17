|
Erica DeLong
age 33, of Canton, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019. Born in Akron on March 11, 1986, she was dedicated and loyal with an infectious laugh. She was nonjudgmental and lent a helping hand to everyone. Above all, she loved her children.
She is survived by children, Larrisa, ShyAnne and Marshall DeLong; mother, Tracy Perry; grandmother, Barbara Lumley; siblings, Michael (Autumn) DeLong, Felishia (Joel) Thomas, Adam (Kelly) DeLong; four nephews; Gary DeLong; other relatives and friends.
To celebrate Erica's life a service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. at The Chapel In North Canton, 715 Whittier Ave., NW, North Canton. Memorials may be made to Domestic Violence Project, Inc.
