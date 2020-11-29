1/1
Erica Pearl Drukenbrod
1993 - 2020
Erica Pearl Drukenbrod

27, of Brookville passed away at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1993, a daughter of Jon Eric Drukenbrod of Canton, Ohio and Sharon Engle of Brookville, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville. Erica was a 2011 graduate of Brookville High School. Following high school she attended and graduated from Lock Haven University, from there she went on to earn her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Dr. Drukenbrod was a Physical Therapist at Phoenix Physical Therapy in Brookville. She had a warm and caring heart for serving others. She took part in Mission trips to Haiti and Morocco, where she used her Physical Therapy skills to help many people. Erica always had a big smile, she was vibrant, energetic and very loving. She will be dearly missed by many who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her parents, one brother, Robert "Bo" (Keshia) Marshall III of Brookville; three sisters, Jamie (Lee Friend) Marshall, Jettie (Ryan) Dush, and Joanie (Benjamin Verbitskey) Marshall all of Brookville, nieces and nephews, Addilyn, Robert IV, Zephyr and Sterling; her paternal grandmother Barbara Drukenbrod of Canton, Ohio; the love of life, Seth Herman; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no visitation. A private funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception, celebrated by Father William Laska Memorial donations may be made in Erica's memory to Shumaker Funeral Home, 115 East Union Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Because Erica loved the outdoors, the donations will be used for a memorial bench along the Brookville Rails to Trails. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com

Shumaker, 814-938-5421

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
November 25, 2020
November 24, 2020
The faculty within the Department of Health Sciences at Lock Haven University would like to express our condolences on the heartbreaking news of Erica's passing. While at LHU, Erica was an excellent student and, more importantly, a wonderful young woman. We were fortunate to have Erica as a student in our program and reflect fondly on the time that we spent with her. I pray that the family members find comfort in the precious memories of the past during this most difficult time. God Bless.
Curt Dixon
Teacher
November 23, 2020
Ahh Sharon, I am so sorry to hear of your daughter's passing. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Marsha Beatty
Friend
November 22, 2020
After suffering a stroke, paralyzed, I started therapy in the hospital for 3 weeks. I had the privilege of Erica's wonderful bedside manner and positive outlook. She had a darling smile and pushed me everyday to be the best I could be. Needless to say, I walked out of that hospital. I will forever remember her as I considered her my angel! You will be missed greatly, Erica!!!
Dru Bourbonnais
Friend
