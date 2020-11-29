The faculty within the Department of Health Sciences at Lock Haven University would like to express our condolences on the heartbreaking news of Erica's passing. While at LHU, Erica was an excellent student and, more importantly, a wonderful young woman. We were fortunate to have Erica as a student in our program and reflect fondly on the time that we spent with her. I pray that the family members find comfort in the precious memories of the past during this most difficult time. God Bless.

Curt Dixon

Teacher