Erika E. Kolleth "Together Again"Age 80, of Massillon, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born May 1, 1940 in Germany, a daughter of the late Josef and Magdana (Winelt) Kimmel, and had been a resident of this area most of her life. Erika was retired from Portage Electric Co. where she was an assembler. Erika enjoyed going to Mass at Sancta Clara Monastery. She was a former member of the German-American Club and it's singing society.Erika was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Kolleth, on March 17, 1986. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Kolleth and Thomas (Crynn) Kolleth; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Corey (Jenny Armstrong) Rudy, and their sons, Jaden and Jaxson, Carley Kolleth, Joseph (Brea Owens) Kolleth, and their son, Wyatt, and Chelsea Kolleth, and one sister and brother-in-law, Trudy and John Miller.Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Amy Downard, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 456-4766