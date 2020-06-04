ERIKA E. KOLLETH
Erika E. Kolleth

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Amy Downard, Celebrant, officiating.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 3, 2020
My sympathy to the Kolleth family . May the cherished moments console you. May the God of all comfort give you strength to cope with your loss.
Chan
Neighbor
