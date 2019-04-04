|
|
Erin Marie Carney 1981-2019
37, passed away in Massillon, Ohio, March 18, 2019. Born on October 1, 1981 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Brent and Mary Carney. She will be remembered by family and friends for her kind heart, humorous spirit, and that amazing quick-witted personality that we all loved so much!
Leaving behind sons Eli and Avery, Erin is also survived by parents Brent and Mary Carney, sisters Catherine Thomas, Tiffany Bower, Patricia Blankenhorn, Megan Welch; Brothers Joseph Carney and Brent J. Carney. Miss Carney has a large extended family within Stark county as well.
Memorial Mass will be held on April 6, at St. Joseph's Church, 322 3rd St. SE, Massillon, Ohio 44646 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019