Erma Anne (Amy) Melson
94, a resident of Altercare of Country Lawn, formerly of the Brewster area, went to be with her Lord July 18, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Brewster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elden and Kathryn Muskopf Schott. Amy was a 1944 graduate of Brewster High School and then The Akron City Hospital School of Nursing. She had been head nurse in Labor and Delivery at Massillon City Hospital in the 1950s and later was a nursing instructor at the Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. Amy was a member of Sixteen St. John's Church.
She was preceded by her husband, Richard (Porky) Melson, Sept. 2, 1997; siblings, twin brother, Elden E. Schott, sisters, Alice Hunter, Charlotte Kutz and Eleanor Brugler. Surviving are one son, Robert Melson of the home, grandson Adam Melson of Dallas, Texas and Ithaca, N.Y., and numerous nephews and nieces.
Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery, Massillon. Memorials may be made to the Brewster Sugar Creek Township Historical Society, 45 Wabash Ave. S., Brewster Ohio 44613. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting with arrangements. You may offer condolence or sign guest book www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
Lantzer 330 756 2212