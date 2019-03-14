|
Erma C. (Caringi) DeFrank
Age 100, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born in Canton to the late Sam and Loretta Caringi on March 19, 1918. Erma, and her late husband Fred, co-owned and operated the White Swan Restaurant and Lounge for over 25 years; she was a member of First Christian Church, and loved cooking Italian food for her family to enjoy. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Valentine, Henry and Frank Caringi; sisters: Violet DeFine, Helen Kiefer and Marie Woit.
Erma is survived by her loving son, David DeFrank (fiance', Margorie Walton); and sister, Josephine Angello.
Family and friends are welcome to attend Funeral Services at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday at 1 p.m., with Pastor Debbie Brown officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Rossi, (330)492-5830
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019