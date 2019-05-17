The Repository Obituaries
|
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
710 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH 44702
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
710 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH 44702
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
710 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH 44702
View Map
Resources
Erma Evans

Age 94, of Canton, passed away Tuesday evening. Erma was born in Canton to the late David and Stella (Baker) Click. Erma was a graduate of McKinley High School, worked at Harter Bank and retired from T& C Credit Union. She was a member of many women's organizations, on the Pro Football HOF Committee and a member of Westbrook United Methodist Church where she also served on committees.

In addition to her parents Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Evans; second husband, Wayne Ulman; sisters, Catherine Becker and Eileen Tietze. Erma is survived by her loving children, Debbie Evans, Rick (Rachael) Evans and Cindy Evans; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Elva Cooper. The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Nursing Home for their care and concern for Erma.

A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 710 Tuscarawas St. W. with Mr. Benny Griffiths officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a . You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes & Cremation Service

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
