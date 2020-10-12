1/1
Erma F. Saeger
1916 - 2020
Erma F. Saeger

age 104, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born April 26, 1916 in Wellsville, OH to the late George and Ethel Couts. Erma was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and the Good Samaritan Sunday School Class of the church, the Rebekah Lodge and the Farmwomen's Sewing and Quilt Club.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Homer Saeger in 2000; a son-in-law, Bill Kleronomos; four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by three daughters, Kay (Richard) Storch, Laura (Rudy Christian) Saeger, Janice Kleronomos; a son, Kenneth (Jill) Saeger; a sister, Grace Meadows; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11am Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11am Thursday morning at the funeral home. Erma will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in St. Jacobs Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2020.
