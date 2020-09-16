Ermanno De Dominicis
age 82 of Louisville, passed away Monday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Born in Capitignano, Italy to the late Beneditto and Maria De Dominicis, he was preceded in death by his brother Alfredo. He ventured to America in 1960 where he met and married his wife Cookie of 58 years. Ermanno's trade was terrazzo and tile flooring. In 1967 he opened Ermanno's Pizza in Louisville with the help and guidance of his Italian village buddies Italo and Armando. For 30 years Ermanno's pizza was a staple in the Louisville and surrounding communities supporting schools and community projects.
In addition to his wife, Ermanno is survived by his children Ben De Dominicis, Margie (Scott) McVey, Dominick (Tammy) De Dominicis, Dawn (Shawn) Gates, six grandchildren Carlee, Jake, Gina Rose, Dominick (Sydney) II, Samuel Ermanno, Shane Alfredo, four great grandchildren Trenten, Abbie, Lillix, Nixon, sisters Rosina De Dominicis, Tilde (Angelo) Cartocci and their children Manuela and Simone.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, 11:00 am, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller celebrant. Interment will be in Northlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
