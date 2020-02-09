Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Allen "Al" Ford


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Allen "Al" Ford Obituary
Ernest Allen "Al" Ford

66, of Massillon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 6, 2020 due to injuries from a trucking accident in Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 10, 1953 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to the late Roy Sears and Ruth Ford and resided in Stark County since 1973. Al was hard working family man, he had passion and love for his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sport fan and enjoyed gardening. Al was an independent contractor for JRayl Trucking for 10 years.

Al is survived by his children, Becky Ford, Jennifer Ford and Linda (Gary) Doucette; grandchildren, Abigail Beck, Aaron Nelson, Zachary Ford, Nathan Block, Justin Doucette, Andrew Doucette and Samantha Doucette; great grandchildren, Zachary Ford Jr and Jared Skaife; brother, Ray (Sheila) Ford and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 pm to 7 pm with a celebration of Al's life to follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Reed Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -