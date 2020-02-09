|
|
Ernest Allen "Al" Ford
66, of Massillon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 6, 2020 due to injuries from a trucking accident in Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 10, 1953 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to the late Roy Sears and Ruth Ford and resided in Stark County since 1973. Al was hard working family man, he had passion and love for his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sport fan and enjoyed gardening. Al was an independent contractor for JRayl Trucking for 10 years.
Al is survived by his children, Becky Ford, Jennifer Ford and Linda (Gary) Doucette; grandchildren, Abigail Beck, Aaron Nelson, Zachary Ford, Nathan Block, Justin Doucette, Andrew Doucette and Samantha Doucette; great grandchildren, Zachary Ford Jr and Jared Skaife; brother, Ray (Sheila) Ford and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 pm to 7 pm with a celebration of Al's life to follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Reed Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020