Ernest D. Vaccani, Sr.
passed Saturday, February 29, 2020, just a few days short of his 85th birthday. Ernest was born on March 2, 1935 in Massillon, the son of the late Aurelio and Kathryn (Balduzzi) Vaccani. Ernie had a passion for hunting, fishing, cooking, and football (Not necessarily in that order). He should have been a chef as he was a fabulous baker and cook! Growing up the in the Vaccani family always meant fun gatherings on the weekends…with lots of wonderful food and friends. Those memories we will always hold dear to our hearts. His love of football gave him excitement. He was a Massillon Tigers fan as well as his son John's Alma Mater – Ohio State Buckeye fan! Ernie was a great friend and listener to those who knew him well and would help in any situation. You could always count on Ernie. We all will miss him dearly.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ernest D. Vaccani, Jr. and brother, Nello Vaccani. He is survived by his children, Maria L. Vaccani, John V. Vaccani, Sharon R. Vaccani – Davis, and Mary E. Vaccani; grandchildren, Jacob and Amanda Prysock, and Dominique and Gabrielle Vaccani; great grandchildren, Nyle, Andrew, Aiden, and Jorga Prysock; sister, Rosemary Long; brother, Frank Vaccani; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. before the service. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020