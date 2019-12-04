Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
1800 Tuscarawas St. E
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
1800 Tuscarawas St. E
Canton, OH
View Map
ERNEST DEWITT ADAMS Sr.


1939 - 2019
ERNEST DEWITT ADAMS Sr. Obituary
Ernest Dewitt Adams, Sr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Ernest Dewitt Adams Sr. (January 3, 1939 in Rhine, Georgia) announces his passing after a long illness, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 80 years.

Ernest will be lovely remembered by his wife Ruby and daughter Romy Simone Adams, daughter -in-law Susan Ellen (Simpson), granddaughters Jerri Carmelita Adams and Alicia Ashley Adams. His sister Mildred Burns and brothers Rudolph (Dolly Jean), Wendell, and Theron (Mamie). Ernest was preceded in death by his mother and father Mattie and Theo Adams; son Ernest Dewitt Adams Jr. and daughter Faith Camille Adams.

A Funeral Service in memory of Ernest will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 1800 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, Ohio 44707 with Elder P. Robert Tate and Rev. Dr. Daryl Ingram officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The repast will be held at the church following the interment. For more information, please contact Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Flowers may be sent to the church. Our Family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories of our beloved Husband, Father, Uncle, and Grandfather.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
