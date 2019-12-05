|
Ernest Dewitt Adams, Sr.
A Funeral Service in memory of Ernest will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 1800 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, Ohio 44707 with Elder P. Robert Tate and Rev. Dr. Daryl Ingram officiating.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The repast will be held at the church following the interment. For more information, please contact Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Flowers may be sent to the church. Our Family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories of our beloved Husband, Father, Uncle, and Grandfather.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019