Friday, June 19, 2020, Ernest Frederick Dubert, age 89, of Massillon, OH, entered into the presence of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Born on December 3, 1930, to the late Ethel (Gray) and Raymond Dubert, he was the youngest of six children.



A devoted husband, he married his wife, Marie (Heupel) on July 23, 1954, in Forestville, NY. In their nearly 66 years of marriage, they raised five children (John, Jeff, Janice, Judy and Jay), loved 11 grandchildren (mourning the loss of two of them), and rejoiced over the addition of 10 great-grandchildren. A faithful member of the Massillon Baptist Temple for 4 decades, Ernest served as a deacon and usher, and sang tenor in the choir. He was outspoken about his faith, desiring that everyone would come to know the saving love of Jesus Christ. One of his favorite Bible verses was Matthew 6:33, "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you." His friends knew "Ernie" to be a diligent and conscientious worker, masterful with mechanics and woodworking, who could often be found tinkering in his barn or tending to his garden. To his family, friends and neighbors, Ernest leaves a legacy of hard work, hearty laughter, occasional mischief, and an unwavering love for others and the Lord Jesus Christ.



A service celebrating Ernest's life will be held at Massillon Baptist Temple on Friday, July 3rd., at 3:00 p.m. A private graveside ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 5th., at 2:00 p.m. in Silver Creek, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Massillon Baptist Temple or Massillon Christian School, where Ernie taught Industrial Arts for many years.



