Ernest "Ernie" Fuchs
90, passed away Monday, April 13th 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Margaret "Peg" in 2012 and son Bob in 2009. Survived by brother Charles Fuchs, sister Pearl Frank, 11 children: Marie (Tom) Futo, Diane (Jerry) France, Carol (Jim) McCahan, Linda Fuchs, Tom (Terri) Fuchs, Bill (Lynne) Fuchs, Judy (John) Herold, Jeanne Hussar, Chuck (Susie Long) Fuchs, Dave (Cathy) Fuchs, and James Fuchs; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He attended Canton McKinley and Timken High Schools where he played baseball and football, graduating in 1947. He continued to be active in sports: golf, bowling, baseball, softball and fumble ball. He was inducted into the Amateur Sports Hall of Fame in 1986. He served in the Navy and Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He founded Diversified Business Machines and Ernie's Shaver Shop. In 1986 he was awarded Boss of the Year by the American Business Women's Assoc. He retired in 2003. Ernie enjoyed vacationing with his wife and friends, camping every summer with his family, Sunday afternoon football games with the Fuchs and Frank families. He had a sense of humor, with a quick wit. His talents included art, music and gardening. A member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist where he ushered for many years. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, Navarre #5582. He had a good friend, Clem Gang and wonderful neighbors Ken and Gary. The family appreciates the care given to him at Green Meadows. He will be deeply missed.
Private services were held on Thursday April 16th at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with burial in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist or Navarre Council 5582 Knights of Columbus. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020