Ernest "Ernie" G. Sarbaugh



75, passed away on July 23, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born on April 22, 1944 in Canton, Ohio to the late Cyril and Martha (Langbien) Hoot. Ernie was a 1962 graduate of Central Catholic. He also proudly served his country in United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Susan Woods on June 17, 1967 and they just celebrated 52 wonderful years together. Ernie worked for Diebold in their warehouse and retired from there after 28 years of service. He was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon and was active with their Holy Name Society. In his spare time, Ernie loved fishing and attending his grandchildren's sporting activities and any events they had. He was their biggest fan. He was also a member of the Massillon Stroke Club and an avid Massillon Tiger fan. His love for the Tigers extended into his involvement with their Benchwarmers and Sideliners programs. Ernie will be remembered for numerous traits but the one his family will remember most was his positive outlook he had on life. His uplifting personality always led him to the brighter side of things no matter what the situation was.



He was a caring, loving and dedicated husband, father and poppie. He leaves behind his wife, Susie; children: Amy (Dave) Burtscher and Tony (Sarah) Sarbaugh; grandchildren: Ashley, Beau, Kaitlyn, Gabrielle and Noah; great-grandchildren, Carson and Emerson; and siblings: Donald (Mary) Hoot, Clara (Dick) Graber, Eugene (Dulce) Sarbaugh, Margaret Ann Kelm, Phyllis (Craig) Stocker and Francis Swanson. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his siblings: Harold Hoot, Butch Hoot and Cecilia Hanna.



The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26th from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Massillon. Final resting place will be Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military rites will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ernie's name to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44718 or the Massillon Boys and Girls Club, 730 Duncan St. S.W., Massillon, OH 44647.



