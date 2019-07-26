The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Massillon, OH
Ernest G. "Ernie" Sarbaugh


1944 - 2019
Ernest G. "Ernie" Sarbaugh Obituary
Ernest "Ernie"

G. Sarbaugh

The family will receive friends on (Today) Friday,

July 26th., from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at

9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Massillon. Final resting place will be Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military rites will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ernie's name to Mercy

Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44718 or the Massillon Boys and Girls Club, 730 Duncan St. S.W., Massillon, OH 44647.

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
