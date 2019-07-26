|
Ernest "Ernie"
G. Sarbaugh
The family will receive friends on (Today) Friday,
July 26th., from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at
9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Massillon. Final resting place will be Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military rites will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ernie's name to Mercy
Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44718 or the Massillon Boys and Girls Club, 730 Duncan St. S.W., Massillon, OH 44647.
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019