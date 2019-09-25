|
Ernest J. DeLeo
born September 24, 1950, passed away September 23, 2019 from an extended illness. He was a member of local 92 and drove truck for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Reta, of 51 years; his daughters, Reta Rambaud (Larry) of SC., Ethel Bonitz (Ray) of PA; his sister, Anna Margret; his brothers Carl and Charles; his grandchildren: Mallorie (Joey), Bryanna (Marc), Jessica, and Jeremy; his great grandchildren: Joey, Tanner, Logan, Reagan, Alex, Kaysen; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Amy Downard as Celebrant. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019