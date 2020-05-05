Ernest L. Albert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest L. Albert

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather; went home to be with his Lord on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Andrew Albert; loving wife, Marie; brothers, John, Steve, William, Andrew, and sister, Mary. Survived by his children, Holly Caplinger Reed of Aspen, Colo., William Caplinger (Johnnie) of Shreveport, La., Cynthia McClellan (Geoff) of Massillon, Ohio, Cheryl Philips of Massillon, Ohio, Charlene Taylor (Brett) of Carbondale, Colo., Rick Albert (Sigrid) of Germany, Timothy Albert (Amy) of Cordova, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his partner, Shirley Law and their beloved yorkie, Scooter.

He was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Ernie was a master carpenter by profession. He loved to dance, garden, golf and was a huge OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He attended Bethany United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio, serving as deacon, elder and in other areas of service for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to please send memorial donations to Bethany United Church of Christ Building Fund. The church is located at 1235 Broad Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a future time. Arrangements are being handled by Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved