Ernest L. Albert



Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather; went home to be with his Lord on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Andrew Albert; loving wife, Marie; brothers, John, Steve, William, Andrew, and sister, Mary. Survived by his children, Holly Caplinger Reed of Aspen, Colo., William Caplinger (Johnnie) of Shreveport, La., Cynthia McClellan (Geoff) of Massillon, Ohio, Cheryl Philips of Massillon, Ohio, Charlene Taylor (Brett) of Carbondale, Colo., Rick Albert (Sigrid) of Germany, Timothy Albert (Amy) of Cordova, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his partner, Shirley Law and their beloved yorkie, Scooter.



He was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Ernie was a master carpenter by profession. He loved to dance, garden, golf and was a huge OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He attended Bethany United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio, serving as deacon, elder and in other areas of service for many years.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to please send memorial donations to Bethany United Church of Christ Building Fund. The church is located at 1235 Broad Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a future time. Arrangements are being handled by Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.



Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home



