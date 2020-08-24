Ernest M. JekubikOur beloved father, Ernest M. Jekubik, 81, of Massillon, passed on to his eternal home on Friday, August 21, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's disease and the Covid-19 virus. He was born December 18, 1938, to the late Michael and Gertrude Jekubik. A life-member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon, he retired from Dominion East Ohio Gas Company. Dad's favorite pastimes were taking long rides in the country and our family fishing trips to Canada.Predeceased by his parents; he is survived by his children, Gregory (Heather) Jekubik, Jennifer (Tim) Holben and Theresa (Jeff) Sand; grandchildren, Melinda Holben (and finace, Scott), Cory Sand (and finacee, Gayla), Krysten (Todd) Jenkins and Brendan (Rachel) Sand. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren and his brother, Michael (Lisa) Jekubik, of Kettle Falls, Wash.Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Mike Kager will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services Wednesday morning, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,330-833-4193