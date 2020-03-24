|
|
Ernest O. Bowser
Together Again
Age 96, passed from this life March 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. Born December 10, 1923 in Grantsville, Md., to Ernest and Ada (Schrock) Bowser, he was the youngest of six children. Whether you knew him as "Olen" or "Ernie", this WWII Army Veteran served in the Military Police corps. His service took him to the European Theater landing at Normandy on D+36, earning the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal and a French awarded Normandy Medal.
Ernest married Helen L. (Resh) November 25, 1948 and they moved from Grantsville to Stark County, Ohio to obtain work. Spending most of his working years at Sugardale and retiring in 1983, left many years to follow his favorite Cleveland Indians baseball team. Dad was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, Hartville AARP, delivered Meals on Wheels (Canton area) with his wife for more than 15 years. Gardening consumed many summer-time hours but there was always time to follow the grandkids in sporting and school events.
Preceding him in death September 2011 his wife, Helen of 63 years; brothers, Wilbur, Russell and Alvin; sisters, Thelma (Howard) Green and Olive (Park) Hetrick all from the Grantsville area. Surviving are son, Dave Bowser of Ravenna, Ohio; daughter, Deb (Dan) Carlile of Alliance, Ohio; grandchildren, Ben (Jade) Bowser, son Grayson of Winter Garden, Fla., Brian (Chrissy) Bowser, daughter, Chelsea of Streetsbro, Ohio, Brady Bowser, children, Jasper, Oakley and Stella of Massillon, Ohio, Lindsey (Chris) Patterson; daughter, Marley of Louisville, Ohio, Kelsey (Kevin) Whitfield, children, Tenley and Cooper of Hartville, Ohio along with many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Bruce Jacobsen officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren (Community Garden Project), 4152 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 or Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St. Suite E., Alliance, OH 44601. The family would like to thank the Hospice staff for their kindness, compassion and help. Their tender care of Dad was so much appreciated. Reed Funeral Home North Canton is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020