Ernest W. "Ernie" Rohrer II
1957 - 2020
Ernest W. "Ernie" Rohrer II

age 63 of Waynesburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born in Canton on March 29, 1957 to the late Ernest W. Sr. and Lucy (Bowers) Rohrer. Ernie was an AVID Cleveland Browns fan. He will be remembered as a very strong-willed and stubborn individual.

In addition to his parents, Ernie is preceded in death by his brother, Walter Rohrer. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Petree) Rohrer; his only daughter, Marlene (Scott) Root of Akron; grandsons, Joshua Mathew and Michael Dean (and wife); two beautiful great-granddaughters; brothers, William and Clemmit; sister, Elizabeth, and many friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church pavilion (400 W Lisbon St, Waynesburg, OH 44688) from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ernie's daughter, Marlene, to defray funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Sep. 22, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
