Ernest W. "Ernie" Rohrer IIA celebration of life will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church pavilion (400 W Lisbon St, Waynesburg, OH 44688) from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ernie's daughter, Marlene, to defray funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.