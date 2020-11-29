Ernestine "Ernie" Johnson
age 92, of Canton, passed away Fri., Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Ava, OH, a daughter of the late Henry and Fedilla (Tilton) Robinson, she had been a Canton resident since 1942. Ernie was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church and retired in 1988 from Aultman Hospital after 28 years service where she was a surgical transport.
Survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Darlynn and Richard King, and Deborah and Robert Desiderio; one son and daughter-in-law, Bernard and Karen Johnson; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Private viewing will be held in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Contributions in Ernestine's memory may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)456-4766