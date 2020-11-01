Ernestine "Teenie" Tuck (Brown)received her heavenly wings Sunday, October 25, 2020. Ernestine was born on February 10,1936, along with twin brother Ernest "Ernie" Brown in Canton Ohio to the late William Brown Sr and Mamie Brown (Hood.) She was raised in Canton Ohio with her twelve siblings. In her earlier childhood she enjoyed going to Jackson Park where she played jacks and jumped rope. Ernestine later attended Canton Mckinley Senior Highschool and she worked at Robert Hall Men's Clothing Store. She would often go to Cox's Corner to listen to music and dance with friends and family. Ernestine married the late Vernon "Unnie" Tuck Sr. in 1958 and enjoyed 31 years together before his passing. Together the couple raised their seven beautiful children. Mrs. Tuck was a homemaker and a close confidante to many. They loved her as their second mother, aunty, sister and/or grandmother. She was known in the neighborhood (Stella Circle) for her signatured cooking, such as: dressing and collard greens, smothered hamburgers, popcorn balls, donuts, peanut brittle, pineapple pudding and homemade vegetable soup. Hanging with family at cookouts, playing cards and just kickin' back was her type of fun! One of her favorite pastimes was shopping. She always looked forward to the holiday seasons, so she could shower her loved ones with her thoughtful gifts. Now, it may take you and a few other people to open the many layers of scotch tape, but once you made it through you were more than happy for the gift. She had a vibrant personality, contagious laugh and an outfit matching from head to toe including her stylist clip on earrings.She was a woman of great strength and wisdom. Even in her last days, she had a memory sharper than an elephant and could recall a telephone or address without looking it up. Ernestine relocated to Columbus Ohio in the late 90's to help her daughter through her medical battles. She would quietly battle some medical scares of her own but completed her treatment and became a proud breast cancer survivor. She was strong-willed and focused, oftening speaking about how she quit smoking in the mid 80s. She still resided in Columbus until her passing and met some great friends along the way.She is preceded in death by her daughters Lenora K. Smith (Tuck), Jovona R. Tuck, son Mark A. Tuck Sr. and grandson Sheldon L. Brown Sr. Siblings: Ruth Brown, William Brown II, Clara Brown, Esther Brown, Lester Brown, Lawrence Brown, Leonard Brown, Samuel Brown, Robert Lee Brown. She leaves to cherish her memories; twin brother Ernest Brown, sisters Tryphena Strong (Brown), and Mary Nelson (Brown). Children; Vernelda Brown, Deborah Tuck, Vernon Tuck Jr. and Michael Tuck. A host of grand (great, great-great) children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.