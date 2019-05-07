The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernie Gamary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernie "Red" Gamary


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernie "Red" Gamary Obituary
Ernie "Red" Gamary 1930-2019

Age 89 of Massillon, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2, 1930 to the late John and Susie Gamary in Byesville, Ohio He married Donna M. Hixenbaugh on February 4, 1951 and they shared 68 years together. Ernie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as Technician for East Ohio Gas for 32 years until his retirement in 1988. Ernie enjoyed playing cards, woodworking and was known as a Jack of all Trades and passed these skills on to his sons.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Gayle Lynch and friend, Terry Gross; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Karla Gamary and David and Linda Gamary; grandchildren, Allan (Megan) Lynch, Jennifer Gamary and her fiancé Josh Slentz, Kristi Lynch, Michelle (Jake) Ledford and Stephanie (Taylor) Kyger; great-grandsons, Camden, Jarrett, and Grayson; sister, Margaret Lyons, as well as a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sistersl Betty, Martha, and Millie and his son-in-lawl Gary Lynch.

A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for Ernie's exceptional care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive E, Uniontown, OH 44685. www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now