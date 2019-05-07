Ernie "Red" Gamary 1930-2019



Age 89 of Massillon, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2, 1930 to the late John and Susie Gamary in Byesville, Ohio He married Donna M. Hixenbaugh on February 4, 1951 and they shared 68 years together. Ernie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as Technician for East Ohio Gas for 32 years until his retirement in 1988. Ernie enjoyed playing cards, woodworking and was known as a Jack of all Trades and passed these skills on to his sons.



Ernie is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Gayle Lynch and friend, Terry Gross; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Karla Gamary and David and Linda Gamary; grandchildren, Allan (Megan) Lynch, Jennifer Gamary and her fiancé Josh Slentz, Kristi Lynch, Michelle (Jake) Ledford and Stephanie (Taylor) Kyger; great-grandsons, Camden, Jarrett, and Grayson; sister, Margaret Lyons, as well as a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sistersl Betty, Martha, and Millie and his son-in-lawl Gary Lynch.



A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for Ernie's exceptional care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive E, Uniontown, OH 44685. www.arnoldlynch.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019