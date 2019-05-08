|
Ernie "Red"
Gamary
A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for Ernie's exceptional care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive E, Uniontown, OH 44685. www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019