Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ernie Highben 1927-2019

Together Again

92, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2019. Ernie was born on February 9, 1927 in Massillon, the son of Andrew and Susan (Pushon) Highben. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. Ernie was a United States Marine Corps veteran and proudly served our country during WWII. He enjoyed traveling to Vegas, going to Massillon Tiger football games and spending time with his family. He was very devoted to his wife, Marcedes, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Ernie was a 50 year member of F.O.E. #190, American Legion Post #221 and Faith Lutheran Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcedes; brothers, Edward and Al Highben; and his sister, Norma Duffy. He is survived by his daughters, Gail (Michael) Kalpac and Brenda (Ted) Murphy; grandchildren, Jason (Traci) Kalpac, Stephanie Kalpac, Kyle Murphy and Curtis Murphy; great grandchildren, Madison, Roeyn, and Cavan Kalpac; and his sister-in-law, Beulah Highben.

A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 – 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019
