|
|
Errol L. Jordan
78, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in his home following a period of declining health. Born in Coal Run, Ohio, he was the son of the late Otis and Dorothy (Chester) Jordan. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army; and had retired from the former Hoover Company in North Canton, where he had lived most of his life.
He is survived by his former wife, Joanne Williman, who continued to care for him through his illness; two sisters, four nephews and one niece.
In keeping with his wishes, he is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover, Ohio and private family services will be held in Canada at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019