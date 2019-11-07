Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERROL JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERROL L. JORDAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERROL L. JORDAN Obituary
Errol L. Jordan

78, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in his home following a period of declining health. Born in Coal Run, Ohio, he was the son of the late Otis and Dorothy (Chester) Jordan. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army; and had retired from the former Hoover Company in North Canton, where he had lived most of his life.

He is survived by his former wife, Joanne Williman, who continued to care for him through his illness; two sisters, four nephews and one niece.

In keeping with his wishes, he is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover, Ohio and private family services will be held in Canada at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -