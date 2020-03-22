|
Ervin Wilson
Age 82, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his home. He was born March 23, 1937 in Wellsburg, WV, to the late Russell and Margaret (Sarver) Wilson. Ervin was a Sandy Valley High School graduate and had attended Kent State University. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local #18 after 50 years of service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2370 and served on the former Canton South YMCA board. He is preceded in death by two half-brothers, Merle and Harry "Babe" Shearer.
Ervin is survived by three sons, Van, Mark and David Wilson; stepdaughter, Valinda Picone; four grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Wilson, Jaclyn and Ryan Picone; one sister, Norma (Gene) Schlimm.
A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a future date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020