Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Resources
More Obituaries for ERVIN WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERVIN WILSON


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERVIN WILSON Obituary
Ervin Wilson

Age 82, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his home. He was born March 23, 1937 in Wellsburg, WV, to the late Russell and Margaret (Sarver) Wilson. Ervin was a Sandy Valley High School graduate and had attended Kent State University. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local #18 after 50 years of service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2370 and served on the former Canton South YMCA board. He is preceded in death by two half-brothers, Merle and Harry "Babe" Shearer.

Ervin is survived by three sons, Van, Mark and David Wilson; stepdaughter, Valinda Picone; four grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Wilson, Jaclyn and Ryan Picone; one sister, Norma (Gene) Schlimm.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a future date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -