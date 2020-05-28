Rev. Dr. Erwin M. Smuda
The Rev. Dr. Erwin M. Smuda, died on May 24, 2020, at the age of 84, after battling ALS for the past three years. He was the youngest of five children born to Edwin and Elsie Smuda of Faribault, Minn. After earning a B.S. and a Master of Arts in Education, he served as a teacher, youth advisor, and director of education in several Lutheran congregations in the Chicago area for 10 years. Discerning a call into the ordained ministry of the church, he enrolled at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., from which he received a Master of Divinity Degree. He then served as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyoming, Minn., for 10 years, senior pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, Middleburg Heights, Ohio, for five years, and senior pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, Canton, Ohio, for 16 years. During this time, he completed studies at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago leading to a Doctor of Ministry Degree, majoring in liturgical studies. In June of 2020 he celebrated 50 years of faithful ministry in the church.
He has written articles for the Journal of Lutheran Education, Currents in Theology and Mission, professional and devotional materials for Augsburg Fortress Press, and a publication on worship for the Northeastern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. During his ministry in Middleburg Heights and Canton he was president of the Southwest Ministerial Association of Suburban Cleveland and president of the Canton Association of Churches. Following his retirement from full time ministry he served as an interim pastor in five Lutheran congregations, including: St. John's in Canal Fulton, St. John's in Newcomerstown, Holy Trinity in Canton, St. Jacobs's in North Canton and Zion in Youngstown and five Episcopal parishes, including: St. Mark's in Canton, St. John's in Youngstown, St. James in Boardman, St Timothy's in Massillon, and St. Paul's in Canton.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; son, Jonathan (Michelle); daughter, Rachael; brother, Harry, and four grandchildren, Phillip, Claire, Kia, and Brandon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local foodbank or to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/hospice/. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Rev. Dr. Erwin M. Smuda, died on May 24, 2020, at the age of 84, after battling ALS for the past three years. He was the youngest of five children born to Edwin and Elsie Smuda of Faribault, Minn. After earning a B.S. and a Master of Arts in Education, he served as a teacher, youth advisor, and director of education in several Lutheran congregations in the Chicago area for 10 years. Discerning a call into the ordained ministry of the church, he enrolled at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., from which he received a Master of Divinity Degree. He then served as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyoming, Minn., for 10 years, senior pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, Middleburg Heights, Ohio, for five years, and senior pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, Canton, Ohio, for 16 years. During this time, he completed studies at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago leading to a Doctor of Ministry Degree, majoring in liturgical studies. In June of 2020 he celebrated 50 years of faithful ministry in the church.
He has written articles for the Journal of Lutheran Education, Currents in Theology and Mission, professional and devotional materials for Augsburg Fortress Press, and a publication on worship for the Northeastern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. During his ministry in Middleburg Heights and Canton he was president of the Southwest Ministerial Association of Suburban Cleveland and president of the Canton Association of Churches. Following his retirement from full time ministry he served as an interim pastor in five Lutheran congregations, including: St. John's in Canal Fulton, St. John's in Newcomerstown, Holy Trinity in Canton, St. Jacobs's in North Canton and Zion in Youngstown and five Episcopal parishes, including: St. Mark's in Canton, St. John's in Youngstown, St. James in Boardman, St Timothy's in Massillon, and St. Paul's in Canton.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; son, Jonathan (Michelle); daughter, Rachael; brother, Harry, and four grandchildren, Phillip, Claire, Kia, and Brandon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local foodbank or to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/hospice/. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.