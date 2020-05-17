Estella Sharlene LeBerth
Estella Sharlene LeBerth

80, of Canton, passed away Saturday, May 9th after heart surgery with her son by her side. Born in Belmont County to Howard and Stella Lucas, youngest of 8, all preceding her, Georgie, Marjorie, Ruth, Leroy, Robert, Flora Mae, Shirley and her husband Harry LeBerth. She was a Canton Local Bus Driver retiring with 45 years of service as well as being a poll worker. She was a devout Moose member holding many chairs and liked trips to Clearwater, Fla.

Survived by her son, Neal (Stephanie) Perkins; step-son, Greg (Susan) LeBerth,; step-daughter, Jackie (Mike) LeBerth; step-grandchildren, Leigha (Heath) and Morgan (Lindsey); step-great-grandchildren, Leo, Kol, Sutton; and special niece, Donna Knappenberger.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
