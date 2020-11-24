Esther E. Lowther RN



Together Again



89, passed away on November 20, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born Masury on June 26, 1931 to Peter J. and Ruth (Decker) Van Lanen. Esther retired from Massillon Community Hospital. She loved camping and traveling.



She is survived by her children, David (Beverly) Lowther and Holly Dalton; grandchildren, Dustin (Teresa), and Sarah; great grandchildren, Haillie, Braxtyn and Cadence; and sister, Nancy Danner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Red" Lowther; siblings, George, Robert, and Nina.



A private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



