Esther E. Lowther
1931 - 2020
Esther E. Lowther RN

Together Again

89, passed away on November 20, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born Masury on June 26, 1931 to Peter J. and Ruth (Decker) Van Lanen. Esther retired from Massillon Community Hospital. She loved camping and traveling.

She is survived by her children, David (Beverly) Lowther and Holly Dalton; grandchildren, Dustin (Teresa), and Sarah; great grandchildren, Haillie, Braxtyn and Cadence; and sister, Nancy Danner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Red" Lowther; siblings, George, Robert, and Nina.

A private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
