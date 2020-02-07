|
Esther I. Jackson
Age 98, formerly of Longbranch Dr. N.E., Canton, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Canton Christian Home. She was born February 14, 1921, in Homeworth, OH, a daughter of the late Earl and Olive (Donnelly) Hardy, and had been a Canton resident since 1950. Esther was a 1939 graduate of Goshen High School. She retired in 1985 from The Timken Company, after 36 years' service, where she was an inspector, and also worked at the New Frontier Restaurant in Hartville for 25 years. Esther was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Legacy Chapter #596, Order of Eastern Star, Nazir Caldron, and the Rebekah Lodge. She also was a professional cake decorator and made many wedding cakes. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Jackson, on December 29, 1997; a son, Lonnie D. Jackson, on October 11, 1994; and four brothers and four sisters.
Survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Judith Fantle and JoAnn and Lyle Baker; one son, Larry Jackson; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Matthew and Maureen Fantle, and their son, Jackson, Tracy and Brian Kuser, and their daughters, Mikala and Gemma, Jeffrey and Erin Glazer, Janis Glazer, and Cory Jackson.
Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Canton Christian Home with Rev. Don Ackerman officiating and Eastern Star Services by Legacy Chapter #596, O.E.S. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the Chapel of Canton Christian Home. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Esther's memory may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44718. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020