Esther Isabell Daniels96, passed away on October 15, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday from 10:30 – 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Lay Minister Ken Reinsel officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Lutheran Church. SEE SUNDAY EDITION FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneral home.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)