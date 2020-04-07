|
Esther M. Seeton
age 88 of Canton, Ohio passed away at The Pines Nursing Home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1932 in Canton to the late Raymond and Irene Bible. She had lived most of her life in the Canton-area and is survived by her son, Ron Seeton, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister, Ilene Hamiliton of Massillon.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Judes's Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020