Esther M. Seeton
Esther M. Seeton age 88 of Canton, Ohio passed away at The Pines Nursing Home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1932 in Canton to the late Raymond and Irene Bible.
She had lived most of her life in the Canton-area and is survived by her sons, Richard and Sherri Seeton, Larry and Sherry Seeton, Terry Seeton, Ron Seeton; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Ilene Hamiliton.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Akron's Children Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020