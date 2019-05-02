|
|
Esther Marie Murphy
age 88 of Canton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Formerly Esther Hayes prior to her marriage to Paul Murphy. Esther worked in banking in Alliance as a bookkeeper. She was a loyal member of the Woodlawn Church in Canton. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mina Hayes; her husband, Paul Murphy, in 2003; her daughter, Deborah Murphy; brothers: Don, George, Fred, Ralph, Albert; and sister, Delores.
Esther is survived by her sister and brother in law, Clara (John) Schrade of Deland, Florida; grandson, Paul Middaugh of Canton; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to George and Vicky Vukovich; and the Crossroads Hospice staff for their special care.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Woodlawn Church (2800 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708) on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Schrade of Deland, Florida, and Rev. Matt Coutcher, Pastor of the Woodlawn Church, officiating. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019