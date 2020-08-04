Esther May (Stauffer) Reinoehl
Of Massillon, beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 101. Born in Massillon, May 27, 1918, the eldest of six children born to the late Raymond B. and Margaret E. (Keller) Stauffer, Esther graduated from Washington High School and had been a life member of Faith Lutheran Church where she humbly served her faith community in several ways – as a Sunday school teacher, as an officer in the Kum Dubble Klub, as a member of the Women of Faith and its circles and various other committees within the church. She was a member of the Women's Guild which formed and instituted St. Luke's Community Home and she also provided transportation and brought communion to her home-bound friends until she reached the age of 91. Esther had worked part-time at the former Curio & Floral Shop in the Amherst Shopping Center and sold Dutch Maid clothing on the party plan. Her community involvement included service on the board of Ten Star Theater, as a tour director for AARP and as president of the Massillon Widows Fellowship.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Kammer Reinoehl; daughter, Donna Reinoehl Sheppler and sons, David R. and Gerald P. Reinoehl; her sisters, Dorothy Stauffer Bristor, Ruth Stauffer Carlson, Thelma Stauffer Charlton and brother, Floyd Stauffer; Esther is survived by her son, Kenneth R. (Ruth) Reinoehl; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Earl Stauffer.
Her passing was marked earlier this spring with a private service and burial. Rev. Emily Seitz conducted the ceremony with arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to advance the mission and ministries of Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 107 – 6th St. SW, Massillon, OH 44647. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
