Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson Obituary
Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson

(nee Spurlin)

age 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born on June 15, 1938 in Akron to the late Robert and Annabelle (Fast) Spurlin, she had been an area resident all of her life. Ethel was a member of the former Clinton First Church of Christ and Shoreline Christian Church; was an STNA at Echoing Ridge for 15 years and also worked for various other nursing services. She enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, being outdoors and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Lawrence Groff and Eli Johnson; siblings, Shirley Spurlin, Lillian Johnson, James (Linda) Spurlin and nephew, James Spurlin. Ethel is survived by her daughter, Becki (Tom) Crookston; granddaughter, Tracie and niece, Jennifer.

A Memorial Service will be held TUESDAY, March 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ethel's name can be made to Rose Lane Health Center, 5425 High Mill Ave NW, Massillon, OH 44646.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now