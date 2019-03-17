|
Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson
(nee Spurlin)
age 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born on June 15, 1938 in Akron to the late Robert and Annabelle (Fast) Spurlin, she had been an area resident all of her life. Ethel was a member of the former Clinton First Church of Christ and Shoreline Christian Church; was an STNA at Echoing Ridge for 15 years and also worked for various other nursing services. She enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, being outdoors and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Lawrence Groff and Eli Johnson; siblings, Shirley Spurlin, Lillian Johnson, James (Linda) Spurlin and nephew, James Spurlin. Ethel is survived by her daughter, Becki (Tom) Crookston; granddaughter, Tracie and niece, Jennifer.
A Memorial Service will be held TUESDAY, March 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ethel's name can be made to Rose Lane Health Center, 5425 High Mill Ave NW, Massillon, OH 44646.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019