Ethel L. Mikes
"Together Again"
age 88, of Massillon, OH, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, OH, on October 26, 1932, to the late Fredrick and Rhoda Clark. She worked for Diebold most of her life until her retirement in 1980. She most enjoyed going out and spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents Ethel is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Edward Mikes, Jr. and four sons. She is survived by five daughters; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lane Nursing Home for taking such great care of Ethel.
Calling hours with social distancing will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with a service to follow. Ethel will be laid to rest with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
