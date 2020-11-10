1/1
ETHEL L. MIKES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel L. Mikes

"Together Again"

age 88, of Massillon, OH, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, OH, on October 26, 1932, to the late Fredrick and Rhoda Clark. She worked for Diebold most of her life until her retirement in 1980. She most enjoyed going out and spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents Ethel is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Edward Mikes, Jr. and four sons. She is survived by five daughters; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lane Nursing Home for taking such great care of Ethel.

Calling hours with social distancing will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with a service to follow. Ethel will be laid to rest with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved