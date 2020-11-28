1/
Ethel M. Albert
1926 - 2020
Ethel M. Albert

94, of Alliance, passed away peacefully at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at McCrea Manor. She was born January 29, 1926, in Minerva, Ohio to David Elmer and Lillian Marie (Sturgus) Johnson, and was the last of the 17 of her generation. Ethel was formerly employed at Taylor Craft in her early years, and was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. She was the President of Ladies Auxiliary of the Waynesburg Fire Department.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Jane (Wayne) Valentine, Jacqueline (Robert) Kovacich, and M. Louis (Peggy Baxter), Albert; fourteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony Paul Albert Sr., whom she married August 25, 1944; her sons, Anthony Albert Jr.; and Joseph Albert, her daughter, Linda McFerren; brothers, Homer and Russell Johnson, and sisters, Mildred Smith, Mary Everson and Ina Bohm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's honor to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406, or Aultman/Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
11:00 AM
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
