Ethel M. Albert
94, of Alliance, passed away peacefully at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at McCrea Manor. She was born January 29, 1926, in Minerva, Ohio to David Elmer and Lillian Marie (Sturgus) Johnson, and was the last of the 17 of her generation. Ethel was formerly employed at Taylor Craft in her early years, and was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. She was the President of Ladies Auxiliary of the Waynesburg Fire Department.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Jane (Wayne) Valentine, Jacqueline (Robert) Kovacich, and M. Louis (Peggy Baxter), Albert; fourteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony Paul Albert Sr., whom she married August 25, 1944; her sons, Anthony Albert Jr.; and Joseph Albert, her daughter, Linda McFerren; brothers, Homer and Russell Johnson, and sisters, Mildred Smith, Mary Everson and Ina Bohm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's honor to the American Cancer Society
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's honor to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406, or Aultman/Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St. Alliance, Ohio 44601.
